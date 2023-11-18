New York woman raises millions to erase medical debt after her death

A New York City woman who died Sunday from cancer has raised enough money to erase millions of dollars in medical debt with a posthumous plea for help. Casey McIntyre told followers in a social media message posted by her husband that she had arranged to buy the medical debt of others as a way of celebrating her life. The posts included a link to a fundraising campaign started through the nonprofit RIP Medical Debt.

McIntyre's husband, Andrew Rose Gregory, posted the messages on Tuesday, and the campaign quickly blew past its US$20,000 goal. It had raised about US$140,000 by Friday afternoon, or enough to buy around US$14 million in medical debt





