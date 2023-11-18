Increasing Use of Winter Tires in Canada

Now that winter is closing in on us, you’re likely looking to buy some snow tires for your vehicle — three Canadians of four put them on their car, after all. If that statistic sounds high, and if you assume it’s because 100 per cent of Quebec motorists drive on winter tires by law, well — nope, that’s not it.
major jumps in winter tires use nearly every province has registered in the past four years In British Columbia, 64 per cent of drivers now use winter tires, up from just 38 percent in 2014. Moving across the country, those numbers are:Maritimes: 94% (up from 73% in 2014)winter tires. And if we had to bet, the sidewall snowflake symbol – the 3PMSF, as the industry calls this pictogram, born in North America two decades ago – is likely helping them separate all-season or all-weather tires from the winter rubber they really want, tires that’ll stick when the temperature drops below 7°C — or much, much colder.It’s -30°C that morning? It shouldn’t be a problem for your winter tire
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 32. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: CTVNews - 🏆 32. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 32. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 32. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 32. / 52,36 Read more »
Source: KitcoNewsNOW - 🏆 32. / 52,36 Read more »