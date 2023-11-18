New York City Mayor Announces Budget Cuts Due to Migrant Crisis

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced painful budget cuts to city services, including freezing police hiring and closing libraries on Sundays. These cuts are a result of the migrant crisis and without additional federal funding, more cuts will be necessary. The budget cuts will also impact the Education Department, composting initiatives, and popular programs like summer school and universal prekindergarten.

The police union president expressed concerns about the hiring freeze and its impact on public safety





FBI raids home of chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams
Brianna Suggs is an essential cog in Adams' fundraising machine, which has already raised more than $2.5-million for his 2025 re-election campaign

FBI seized phones, iPad from New York City Mayor Eric Adams
NEW YORK (AP) — FBI agents seized phones and an iPad from New York City Mayor Eric Adams this week as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising, his attorney confirmed Friday.

FBI seized phones, iPad from New York City Mayor Eric Adams
NEW YORK (AP) — FBI agents seized phones and an iPad from New York City Mayor Eric Adams this week as part of an investigation into his campaign fundraising, his attorney confirmed Friday.

Mississauga mayor overrules council, uses 'strong mayor' powers to direct city to allow fourplexes
Mississauga City Hall surrounded by residential highrises. Our present economy produces living quarters filled with indebted residents paying near New York City prices for Mississauga real estate, writes Mark Morris.

Kamloops city hall releases recording of mayor and city manager
Hamer-Jackson is not alleged to have violated any laws, which allow recording of a private conversation if only one party consents.

Kamloops city hall releases recording of mayor and city manager
Hamer-Jackson is not alleged to have violated any laws, which allow recording of a private conversation if only one party consents.

