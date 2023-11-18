Ontario Police Officer Denies Bribery Allegations in Court

One of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused of taking a bribe in exchange for sending business to a lucrative Toronto-area towing company took the stand in Superior Court to deny he did anything wrong. Const. Simon Bridle said he wasn’t playing favourites when allowing certain tow trucks to take vehicles at the side of Highway 407 and intended to pay tow company owner Steve Pillay back for the $52,000 Pillay spent in lease payments for a pickup truck.“It’s church and state.

Just because I and other officers purchase vehicles doesn’t change how we work professionally on the highway. I don’t feel any debt to him. If you think I would risk my employment, my pension, my benefits and my reputation for a good deal on a thirdhand truck, then you’re mistaken,” he said. But Crown Attorney Jason Nicol said the arrangement to pay Pillay back for the truck was a lie Bridle told OPP investigators on the spot, arguing there’s no record of any dea





🏆 8. CTVToronto » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario Police Officer Denies Bribery Allegations in CourtConst. Simon Bridle denies any wrongdoing and claims he intended to pay back the tow company owner for lease payments. Crown Attorney argues the arrangement was a lie.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Former teacher arrested in B.C. for sex assaults reaching back decadesPhillip Baugniet, 80, arrested at the Victoria Police Department by Ontario Provincial Police

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Saskatchewan police officer seriously injured, response team deployed to shootingSaskatchewan police officer seriously injured by suspect during incident at local police station

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Ontario MPPs vote 78-0 to condemn Hamas, affirm Israel's right of self defence amid ongoing warToronto, Ontario,(David Donnelly/CBC), June 2014, Queen's Park, Summer, Exterior, Ontario Legislative Building,

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Ontario asks court to prevent Ottawa from intervening on Highway 413, Ontario PlaceOntario is asking the courts to officially declare the vast majority of the Impact Assessment Act to be of no force and effect

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Ontario asks court to prevent feds from 'holding up' Highway 413, Ontario PlaceDoug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »