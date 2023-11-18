Ontario Police Officer Denies Bribery Allegations in Court

One of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused of taking a bribe in exchange for sending business to a lucrative Toronto-area towing company took the stand in Superior Court to deny he did anything wrong. Const. Simon Bridle said he wasn’t playing favourites when allowing certain tow trucks to take vehicles at the side of Highway 407 and intended to pay tow company owner Steve Pillay back for the $52,000 Pillay spent in lease payments for a pickup truck.“It’s church and state.
Just because I and other officers purchase vehicles doesn’t change how we work professionally on the highway. I don’t feel any debt to him. If you think I would risk my employment, my pension, my benefits and my reputation for a good deal on a thirdhand truck, then you’re mistaken,” he said. But Crown Attorney Jason Nicol said the arrangement to pay Pillay back for the truck was a lie Bridle told OPP investigators on the spot, arguing there’s no record of any dea
