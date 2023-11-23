New Products for a Better Lifestyle

Quinn Cooper launched Bloomsie last year as a sustainable, high-res take on sending flowers. Each virtual arrangement is delivered via email or SMS as a 30-second time-lapse video comprising up to 50,000 photos captured over five to seven days. Mario Badescu’s facial sprays are a favourite of flight attendants looking to keep their skin hydrated on those long, dry transatlantic journeys.

They come in five calming scents—chamomile and lavender, cucumber and green tea, rosewater and coconut, and sage and orange blossom—and can be applied as a spritz under or over makeup. This peppermint, frankincense and sativa body serum from Toronto wellness and skin-care brand Sensitiva is formulated specifically for pets, to calm and relax their senses. Roll over, roll on, roll out. Port and Polish’s sleek, minimalist pill cases can be customized with tabs that let you sort your pills by day, ailment or medication type





torontolife » / 🏆 20. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Musk Tells X Staff New Products Will Challenge YouTube, LinkedInExecutives at X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, said they see YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors while pursuing new business lines in video and hiring.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

These 3 Affordable Products Made My Vintage Tile Look Jaw-Droppingly NewJanie is a senior editor for HuffPost Life and HuffPost Shopping. She was the founding editor of HuffPost's Miami bureau, edited HuffPost's trends, locals and lifestyle teams, launched several Life verticals and previously worked for NBC, SB Nation, USF Graphicstudio and the Museum of Modern Art.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

10 Hilarious Fake Gift Boxes For Products That Are Just Ridiculous (New Pics)Now that it's November again, the festive season is swiftly approaching, and the gift-giving frenzy is about to begin. While the thought behind the gift counts, the initial impression is what makes it equally significant!

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

97 Beautiful Vintage Photos That Give Us A Better Understanding Of The Past (New Pics)There's this phenomenon, known as anemoia, which describes a longing for the past that you were too young to experience.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Alberta Hospital Edmonton needs more staff, better monitoring of new patients, judge says in fatality reportKaitlind Credgeur visits the Telus World of Science in Edmonton.

Source: CBCCalgary - 🏆 78. / 51 Read more »

Shop Local with Made in AlbertaLook out for the new labels on local products in grocery stores near you.

Source: AvenueMagazine - 🏆 40. / 63 Read more »