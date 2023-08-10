Three Parties Involved in Gaza Strip 'Pause'

There are three parties involved in the 'pause' in the Gaza Strip fighting. Hamas and the United States want a permanent ceasefire, but Israel wants the war to continue. Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to eliminate Hamas and ensure no new threat to Israel. The US wants a ceasefire to improve relations with the Arab and Muslim world. Hamas wants to stop the war while it is winning.





TheHillTimes » / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel-Hamas war: Ottawa still working to get Canadians out of Gaza StripForeign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out the Gaza Strip, but announced an evacuation plan for those in the West Bank.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Israel-Hamas war: Ottawa still working to get Canadians out of Gaza StripForeign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the federal government is still working to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as the Palestinian territory braces for an expected ground invasion by Israel.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

US and Israel Weigh a Future for the Gaza Strip Without HamasU.S. and Israeli officials looking to the future of the Gaza Strip after dislodging Hamas have begun discussing possibilities, including potentially installing an interim government backed by the United Nations and with the involvement of Arab governments, people familiar with US government deliberations said.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza StripOTTAWA — A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza StripOTTAWA — A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Liberal MPs call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war, end to 'butchery' in Gaza StripOTTAWA — A Quebec Liberal MP is issuing an emotional plea for peace in Israel and a viable Palestinian state as deaths in the Gaza Strip 'mount by the minute.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »