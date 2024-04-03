New house-flipping tax introduced in British Columbia

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy tabled a new house-flipping tax, aimed at taxing homeowners who resell their property within two years. First announced in February during the unveiling of Budget 2024, Conroy officially tabled the bill Wednesday (April 3). Dubbed the Residential Property (Short-Term Holding) Profit Tax Act, it is also referred to as the house-flipping tax.

The bill aims to crack down on house-flipping in the province with a plan to tax homeowners who resell their property within two years of purchasing it. Beginning next year, the tax will apply to residential properties resold within two years. Homes resold within the first year will face a tax rate of 20 per cent if the property is sold. The tax rate will then decline to zero over the next 365 days. The tax is set to take effect on Ja

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Columbia College and Columbia Engineering to Host Segregated Graduations in May“[d]iversity and inclusion are not only central to the student experience, they are key components to learning and development”

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Historic B.C. Martin Mars water bomber will fly one last timeHawaii Mars will have a new home at the British Columbia Aviation Museum

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

British Columbia to Offer Immunotherapy Cancer TreatmentBritish Columbia is beginning to offer an immunotherapy cancer treatment in the province for some patients who haven’t had success with standard chemotherapy or radiation. Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell Therapy, commonly referred to as CAR-T, treats lymphoma and leukemia by collecting a patient’s white blood cells and genetically engineering them to recognize and kill cancer cells.

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »

British Columbia Offers Immunotherapy Cancer TreatmentBritish Columbia is beginning to offer an immunotherapy cancer treatment in the province for some patients who haven't had success with standard chemotherapy or radiation. Chimeric antigen receptor T-cell Therapy, commonly referred to as CAR-T, treats lymphoma and leukemia by collecting a patient's white blood cells and genetically engineering them to recognize and kill cancer cells. Dr. Kim Chi, the chief medical officer for BC Cancer, says patients who needed the treatment would previously have to be sent outside the province or country. Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix says $14.3 million in this year's budget means up to 20 adults and five children will be able to get treatment at Vancouver General Hospital or BC Children's Hospital starting this month. Chi says the therapy is an example of how far cancer treatments have evolved, driven by "cutting edge" research and technology

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

British Columbia's wine industry faces crop losses due to climate-related hitsThe heart of British Columbia's wine industry is reeling after suffering a litany of climate-related hits, resulting in two years of crop losses in the southern Interior. Record-breaking heat. Wildfires and smoke that repeatedly contaminated grapes. A destructive cold snap in 2022. Then, the hammer blow — another deep freeze this January that is estimated to have inflicted up to 99 per cent crop loss across the province, wiping out this year's vintage. While vineyards need support, sommelier Van Doren Chan says it's an opportunity to reshape winemaking in the province.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

British Columbia's Wine Industry Faces Crop Losses Due to Climate-Related HitsThe heart of British Columbia's wine industry is reeling after suffering a litany of climate-related hits, resulting in two years of crop losses in the southern Interior. While vineyards need support, sommelier Van Doren Chan sees it as an opportunity to reshape winemaking in the province.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »