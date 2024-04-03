Canadian Aid Worker Killed in Gaza Airstrike

A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son. Jacob Flickinger, 33, was one of seven people in a convoy of World Central Kitchen vehicles when it was hit by an Israeli airstrike in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has described as a tragic mistake.

Flickinger’s father, John, said in a Facebook post that his son’s death is a “heartbreaking tragedy” but that he died doing what he loved. “My son, Jacob, was killed Monday delivering food aid to starving families in Gaza,” John Flickinger wrote. “He died doing what he loved and serving others through his work with the World Central Kitchen.” Flickinger was a dual Canadian and U.S. citizen. The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed Wednesday that Flickinger served in the Canadian military as an infantryman in Quebec’s Royal 22e Regimen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TerraceStandard / 🏆 24. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trudeau demands investigation after Israeli air strike kills aid workersCanadian-American dual citizen Jacob Flickinger among 7 killed while delivering food to Gaza strip

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among aid workers killed in Gaza, hospital records show: APAn apparent Israeli airstrike killed seven aid workers with World Central Kitchen, leading the charity to suspend delivery Tuesday of vital food aid to Gaza, where Israel’s offensive has pushed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaA Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaA Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaA Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Canadian-American citizen among seven aid workers killed by Israeli airstrike in GazaA Canadian-American citizen is among the seven aid workers who were killed by an apparent Israeli airstrike in Gaza.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »