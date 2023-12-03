Netanyahu orders Mossad chief to return from Qatar due to dead end in negotiations

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intensified the military operation in Gaza after terrorist group Hamas violated the ceasefire. Israeli military re-launched the ground, air and naval offensive after Gaza-based terrorists began firing rockets into Israel and halted the release of hostages agreed under the ceasefire deal. The IDF hit more than 400 terrorist targets since resuming the Gaza offensive. IDF troops carried out artillery fire and directed aerial strikes in the northern Gaza Strip.





Mossad, CIA chiefs meet with Qatar PM in Doha over hostage deal-source

Netanyahu disciplines Israeli minister who voiced openness to hypothetical nuclear option in Gaza

Netanyahu disciplines Israeli minister who voiced openness to hypothetical nuclear option in Gaza

Netanyahu disciplines Israeli minister who voiced openness to hypothetical nuclear option in GazaNetanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that the minister concerned - Heritage Minister Amihay Eliyahu, from a far-right party in the coalition government - had been suspended from cabinet meetings ‘until further notice’

Netanyahu suspends Israeli minister over comment about carrying out nuclear strike on GazaIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday disciplined a junior member of his cabinet who appeared to voice openness to the idea of Israel carrying out a nuclear strike on Gaza, where the war with Hamas is inflicting a spiralling Palestinian civilian toll.

Israel's Netanyahu denies report on reservist protest after cabinet minister rebuke

