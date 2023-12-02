Bonnie Crombie elected as new leader of Ontario Liberal Party

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has been elected as the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. She will lead the party in its fight to regain official party status and challenge Premier Doug Ford in the 2026 election. Crombie expressed her gratitude and excitement in her victory speech, stating that being an Ontario Liberal is back.





Bonnie Crombie elected as leader of Ontario Liberal PartyBonnie Crombie is the new leader of the Ontario Liberal Party after defeating Nate Erskine-Smith by a thin margin. The contest was decided on the final ballot under the Ontario Liberals’ new ranked ballot system.

Ontario Liberals Select Bonnie Crombie as Next LeaderOntario Liberals have chosen Bonnie Crombie, a three-term mayor, as their next leader to challenge Premier Doug Ford in the upcoming provincial election.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie believes she is best equipped to beat Premier Doug FordMississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie believes she is the best candidate to beat Premier Doug Ford in the upcoming Ontario Liberal leadership race. She has received an endorsement from the Toronto Star's editorial board and is confident in her ability to bring positive and progressive change.

Ontario Liberal Party Race Heats Up as Candidates Join Forces to Beat Front-RunnerFormer Ontario Attorney-General Yasir Naqvi and federal Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith have joined forces in an attempt to beat front-runner Bonnie Crombie in the Ontario Liberal Party race. They held a press conference to announce their agreement and called upon their supporters to choose the other as their second choice in the ranked ballot system. Both believe they would make a better choice to beat Premier Doug Ford.

