NBA In-Season Tournament Gains Popularity and Interest

There was no shortage of reasons why the NBA In-Season Tournament was put together. And the benefits are already clear: ratings are up, people are talking about games before Christmas and some players say there's an extra energy in those contests. That means it's working. And given that knockout-round spots are at stake starting this week, it's reasonable to think the interest will only keep growing.

“I was just interested to see how it would happen, how it would work,” Sacramento guard De'Aaron Fox said last week after his team moved to 2-0 in tourney play. “I'm not one of those guys who are like, ‘I think it’s dumb,' because I don't. I think it could be interesting for this league.” Entering Tuesday, 37 of the 60 games in the group stage of the inaugural tournament have been playe





