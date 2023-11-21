U.S. study finds Canadian mining toxin in American waters; treatment 'a small dent'

A new American study has confirmed southeastern British Columbia coal mines are contaminating waters shared by Canada and the U.S., adding the miner's attempts to remove selenium from wastewater aren't making much difference to the amount flowing south. No Canadians are on today's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the besieged Gaza Strip and cross into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing.

In a bid to help protect elephants and rhinos amid plummeting biodiversity worldwide, Canada has banned the import and export of hunting trophies containing elephant tusks or rhino horns. Air Canada says it bears no responsibility for the daring theft of $23.8 million in gold and cash from its facilities at Toronto's Pearson airport earlier this year





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Residents Sound Alarm as Low Water Levels in British Columbia Reservoir Cause DamageResidents near a reservoir in British Columbia are concerned as low water levels, caused by drought and water diversion under the Columbia River Treaty, are causing damage to the region. Ongoing talks between Canadian and U.S. negotiators aim to modernize the treaty as extreme weather poses increased risks.

Source: CBCNews - 🏆 2. / 99 Read more »

Two small earthquakes strike northern British ColumbiaTwo small earthquakes, measuring 4.7 and 5.2 magnitude, have struck northern British Columbia near the border with Alaska. The quakes were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

British Columbia Government Introduces Crowd-Sourcing Funding to Protect Old-Growth ForestsThe British Columbia government is partnering with the B.C. Parks Foundation and First Nations to introduce a crowd-sourcing funding tool to protect old-growth forests and critical habitat. With a $150 million contribution from the province, the funding mechanism will leverage further donations, encouraging other organizations and individuals to contribute to ecosystem protection. Environmental groups and forest industries support the innovative approach to land use and maintaining ecosystems.

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

New Legislation in British Columbia Threatens Short-Term Rental BusinessesA property manager in Kelowna, B.C., warns that the new legislation banning short-term rental in secondary investment properties will have negative consequences, including job losses and financial losses for investors. The legislation threatens to remove the rules that were previously approved by the city, leaving many units vacant and causing difficulties in covering mortgage payments.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Recall of Oyster Balls, Shrimp Balls, and Shrimp Balls with Cheese in British ColumbiaThe Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Oyster Balls, Shrimp Balls, and Shrimp Balls with Cheese due to potential allergen contamination. The affected products may contain egg, fish, gluten, milk, and soy. The recall was initiated based on test results and a food safety investigation is ongoing. No illnesses have been reported so far. Customers are advised to dispose of the products or return them to the place of purchase.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Increase in Hate Incidents Reported in British ColumbiaThe Attorney General of British Columbia, David Eby, has stated that there has been an increase in reports of hate incidents, including acts of antisemitism and Islamophobia. Eby emphasizes that there is no place for any form of hate in the province.

Source: CTVNewsVI - 🏆 28. / 68 Read more »