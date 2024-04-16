MP calls for independent investigation into racism within Fisheries and Oceans Canada

A Nova Scotia MP is calling for an independent investigation into systemic racism within Fisheries and Oceans Canada over fisheries officers’ treatment of two young Mi’kmaq men who were arrested for fishing baby eels more than two weeks ago.

Liberal MP Jaime Battiste, who is Mi’kmaq, said in a statement Monday that he is horrified by the unacceptable behaviour of fisheries and conservation officers, calling them “negligent of their duty of care for these young men.” He said they should be suspended until an investigation, partly led by Indigenous people, is complete.

Mr. Battiste said he spoke to experts and lawyers involved with the investigation into Starlight Tours, cases where Indigenous people froze to death after being dropped off by police on the outskirts of Saskatoon in winter, and “the similarities are both shocking and appalling.”

