Miller to provinces: If you can't fix international student rackets then feds will

A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.CBC says legendary musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's birth certificate, other documents and details from family members contradict her claim that she is Indigenous.

'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening Ottawa opened its first-ever embassy in the distant Republic of Armenia on Wednesday, making history as Canada’s first in the South Caucasus region.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre came out swinging Friday, panning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for what he characterized as a panicked 'flip-flop' on his carbon pricing policies, as Liberal MPs pitch the pivot as 'great news' for their constituents.

Snow is expected to hit parts of eastern Canada this weekend while other communities could break a 23-year heat record.Police in Jamaica are investigating the death of an Ajax, Ont. businessman who investigators say was found with fatal gunshot wounds in Clarendon.Pyrotechnics lit up the night sky on Highway 1 near Hope, B.C., Thursday after a semi rear-ended a pickup truck that was towing a trailer carrying a 'large quantity' of fireworks, according to authorities. headtopics.com

Spain's first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.Abigail Edan is just 3 years old, yet when Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz, Kfar Azza, on Oct. 7 and killed her parents, she knew enough to run to a neighbor's for shelter.

'Everything is on the table' Joly says of potential Azerbaijan sanctions, at Armenian embassy opening

Read more:

CTVNews »

Food Banks Canada report paints dire picture of Canada-wide affordability crisisThere are many heartbreaking tales behind the record number of Canadians using food banks as they struggle with high inflation and mounting housing costs, says a Vancouver food bank executive Read more ⮕

Canada facing 'stagflation' risk: former Bank of Canada officialAs the Bank of Canada hints that interest rates may stay at five per cent for some time, a former deputy governor at the central bank says the country’s economy now risks 'stagflation.' Read more ⮕

Bipartisan Coalition of Lawmakers Introducing Bill to Crack Down on Anti-Semitism at Colleges'It’s critical the Department of Education has the tools and resources it needs to investigate antisemitism and root out this vile hatred wherever it rears its ugly head' Read more ⮕

Billionaire Leon Cooperman Will No Longer Donate to Columbia U. Over Pro-Hamas Protests'These kids at the colleges have sh-- for brains' Read more ⮕

Washington scores 25, rookie Miller provides spark as Hornets top HawksP.J. Washington scored 25 points, rookie Brandon Miller provided a huge spark with eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets held on to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 116-110 on Wednesday night in the teams' season opener. Read more ⮕

Canadian connection: Timberwolves' Miller learning NBA ropes from Alexander-WalkerTORONTO — When Leonard Miller was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves he knew he had a natural mentor in Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Read more ⮕