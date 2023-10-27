Amazon's playbook for happy holidays: discounts, same-day delivery

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Generative AI will be Amazon's secret weapon this holiday season, leveraging data from its more than 160 million Prime subscribers to improve ad targeting and allowing merchants to produce promotions quickly.

Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy said on a call Thursday with analysts that machine learning is helping the company present more relevant ads to shoppers. This week, the company said it is using generative AI to create better product images for advertisers, a move to direct more eyes to third-party sellers' products. The tool generates background pictures for merchandise based on product details.

The main benefit of generative AI will be its "ability to show dozens, if not thousands, of variations of your ad personalized to the user," said Swiftly Chief Revenue Officer Andy Friedland, a former ad executive at Amazon. Swiftly is a retail technology platform. headtopics.com

Brendan Witcher, a principal analyst at Forrester, said that Amazon's generative AI ad tool will be "good for attracting and keeping a segment of third-party sellers and brands advertising on Amazon." Analysts expect Amazon's advertising business to earn $14.2 billion during the holiday quarter, up from $11.56 billion a year earlier, according to LSEG estimates.

Amazon's Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually, creates a "huge advantage" in advertising and better targeting shoppers, which leads to customers making more frequent purchases, Witcher said.Amazon forecasts holiday-quarter revenue in the range of $160 billion and $167 billion, compared to analysts' forecasts of $165.6 billion. Amazon's revenue in the fourth quarter last year was $149.2 billion. headtopics.com

