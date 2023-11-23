Maryland AG Suspends CAIR Official From State’s Hate Crimes Commission Over Pro-Hamas Social Media Comments

Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown has suspended Zainab Chaudry, an official with the Council on American–Islamic Relations (CAIR), from the state’s hate crimes commission over pro-Hamas comments Chaudry made on Facebook.





