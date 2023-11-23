Explaining Blake Coleman’s strong start for Flames: ‘It’s a good thing when you start feeling like yourself again’ Keep one figure in mind — $16 billion. That’s the total amount of economic activity generated by the entire Canadian auto industry every year.With that number in mind, it’s bad enough that the Justin Trudeau government has agreed to pump nearly $15 billion into an EV battery plant near Windsor.

Trudeau is putting up an amount of taxpayer money nearly equal to the entire output of Canada’s auto sector just so Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, and Korean electronics giant LG Energy Solutions will build one plant (worth maybe $7 billion) in a region vital to Liberal re-election hopes.One plant getting subsidies worth twice its value and nearly equal to the amount generated by the entire auto-making industry. To make things even worse, LG’s NextStar factory in Windsor is just one of three EV battery plants that will cost Ottawa more than $40 billion and Ontario and Quebec taxpayers another $10 billio





calgarysun » / 🏆 63. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Risks of Joint Ownership of AssetsExplaining the risks of joint ownership of assets, particularly a home, and the potential tax implications.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

The Importance of Winter TiresWhat explanation could there possibly be for cyclists riding in the dark without lights?

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Flames rally with three goals in third to beat Predators 4-2CALGARY — Blake Coleman scored the game-winner as the Calgary Flames scored three times in the third period for a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Flames rally with three goals in third to beat Predators 4-2Blake Coleman scores winner as Calgary Flames overcome 2-0 deficit to beat Nashville Predators 3-2

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Flames rally with three goals in third to beat Predators 4-2CALGARY — Blake Coleman scored the game-winner as the Calgary Flames scored three times in the third period for a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Flames rally with three goals in third to beat PredatorsBlake Coleman scored the game-winner as the Calgary Flames scored three times in the third period for a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.

Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »