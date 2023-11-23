Explaining Blake Coleman’s strong start for Flames: ‘It’s a good thing when you start feeling like yourself again’ Keep one figure in mind — $16 billion. That’s the total amount of economic activity generated by the entire Canadian auto industry every year.With that number in mind, it’s bad enough that the Justin Trudeau government has agreed to pump nearly $15 billion into an EV battery plant near Windsor.
Trudeau is putting up an amount of taxpayer money nearly equal to the entire output of Canada’s auto sector just so Stellantis, the parent company of Chrysler, and Korean electronics giant LG Energy Solutions will build one plant (worth maybe $7 billion) in a region vital to Liberal re-election hopes.One plant getting subsidies worth twice its value and nearly equal to the amount generated by the entire auto-making industry. To make things even worse, LG’s NextStar factory in Windsor is just one of three EV battery plants that will cost Ottawa more than $40 billion and Ontario and Quebec taxpayers another $10 billio
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »
Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »
Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »
Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »