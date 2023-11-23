Maple Leafs' John Klingberg placed on LTIR with undisclosed injury

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to an undisclosed injury. Klingberg, who previously underwent double hip surgery, is believed to be dealing with a hip ailment. He will now be added to Toronto's LTIR pool, freeing up $4.15 million for the team to make corresponding moves.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more: YahooCASports » / 🏆 46. in CA
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Leafs Ice Chips: Liljegren on LTIR; Klingberg moves upCanada's Sports Leader
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Maple Leafs place Timothy Liljegren on LTIR, recall Simon Benoit and Max LajoieLiljegren was averaging 19:23 of ice time in his first nine games of the season.
Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »
John Klingberg’s defensive game has been a disaster for the Toronto Maple LeafsFrank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk discuss John Klingberg’s start to the season.
Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »
Leafs’ Liljegren on LTIR after Marchand incidentToronto Maple Leafs defenceman Timothy Liljegren has been placed on long-term injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday.
Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »
How can Leafs' Klingberg get more shots through?Canada's Sports Leader
Source: TSN_Sports - 🏆 80. / 51 Read more »
Woll throws up wall in Maple Leafs net, leading club to win over CapitalsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »