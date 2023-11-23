Maple Leafs' John Klingberg placed on LTIR with undisclosed injury

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg has been placed on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) due to an undisclosed injury. Klingberg, who previously underwent double hip surgery, is believed to be dealing with a hip ailment. He will now be added to Toronto's LTIR pool, freeing up $4.15 million for the team to make corresponding moves.





