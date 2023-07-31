B.C. SPCA Supports Planned Mass Deer Kill on Sidney Island

The B.C. SPCA says it’s not opposed to a planned mass deer kill on Sidney Island, saying it would stop the “ineffective killing cycle” of seasonal hunting over the past several decades. The animal welfare agency said this week that it has been consulted by Parks Canada since 2017, when the deer eradication plan was in the planning stage, and will have personnel on the ground when the hunt begins on Dec. 1.

The deer kill will be done by sharpshooters using semi-automatic weapons firing from a helicopter, hunters and dogs on the ground, and possibly from boats on the water. In its statement this week, the B.C. SPCA called the plan to eradicate the deer “scientifically sound,” and said it will be conducted humanely and ethically, and “will result in less animal suffering in the long term.” The society said past culls have only meant that the population rebounds, which has resulted in a continuous cycle of killing through unlimited hunting and periodic culling repeated for decade





