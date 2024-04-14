Man in his 60s killed after car strikes large granite boulder east of Toronto A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials sayCanada and other G7 countries convened on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation.
The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont.
Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.An inmate from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., escaped for a short time on Saturday before being arrested once again.
