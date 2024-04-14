Man in his 60s killed after car strikes large granite boulder east of Toronto A group of excited owners moved into brand new homes in a bustling Oakville suburb. Then construction ramped up.Why is Montreal a stolen car export hub? Jurisdiction limits and size, officials sayCanada and other G7 countries convened on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation.

The Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is asking motorists to use caution while driving due to road damage and wash outs from recent flooding.Canada and other G7 countries convened on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation.After declaring a state of emergency Friday afternoon as Murdoch Creek spilled over its banks, municipal officials in Kirkland Lake, Ont.

Hundreds of history buffs made their way through the Archives of Manitoba Friday and Saturday for the organization’s open house that featured an array of historical maps.A man in need of medical care who went missing Friday has been safely located after he was last seen at a Manitoba hospital.An inmate from the Dorchester Penitentiary in Dorchester, N.B., escaped for a short time on Saturday before being arrested once again.

Toronto Car Accident Granite Boulder Oakville

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toronto police searching for suspect who photographed female students showering at University of TorontoToronto police are searching for a suspect who took photos of female students showering in a University of Toronto residence earlier this year.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Man dead after car hits large boulder near TorontoA man in his 60s is dead after his vehicle left the road and struck a large granite boulder east of Toronto on Saturday.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Missing Toronto senior has been locatedA missing Toronto senior with dementia has been found, Toronto police say.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot, will return to post-season for eighth year in a rowTORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Maple Leafs clinch playoff spot, will return to post-season for eighth year in a rowTORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs clinched a playoff berth Friday night without stepping on the ice.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,051.79, down 60.67 points): Toronto...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »