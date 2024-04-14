Mallorca Working with Authorities to Identify Fan Making Monkey Gestures

MADRID — Spanish club Mallorca said Sunday it was working with authorities to identify the fan who made monkey gestures after Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni scored a goal in a Spanish league match this weekend.

The Spanish league said it was going to formally report the racial abuse to the appropriate authorities. Mallorca said it “will not tolerate any manifestation of racism” and noted that it “actively participates in all campaigns to eradicate this scourge that goes beyond sport.” In its statement, it said it didn't want the “isolated case” to tarnish the image of Mallorca fans.

Mallorca, partially owned by NBA greats Steve Nash and Steve Kerr, made headlines recently after reaching the Copa del Rey final. It lost the decider to Athletic Bilbao earlier this month.

