Man Charged with Sexually Exploiting Youth in Peterborough

According to police, a male suspect sexually lured a 13-year-old boy through Snapchat and requested sexually explicit photos of them to make child pornography .

Without having seen it, former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge believes that Tuesday's 2024 federal budget from Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is 'likely to be the worst budget' in decades.Following the Iranian missile and drone strikes against Israel over the weekend, Canada should take the threat of Iran and potential escalation of the conflict seriously, one global affairs analyst says.A controversial former school trustee from B.C.

Linda Simard says her husband frantically told her to call 911 as he watched two volunteer firefighters get swept away in rushing floodwaters in Quebec's Charlevoix region last year.A man is fighting for his life after falling about 30 feet in an air duct at the Olympic Stadium on Monday, authorities say.A priest says she will rebuild a 182-year-old church near Montreal after it was seriously damaged in a fire over the weekend.Kingston, Ont.

'Addressing our housing concerns': Developer plans to turn unused parking lot at White Oaks Mall into apartment towers

Peterborough Arrested Charged Sexually Exploiting Youth Snapchat Explicit Photos Child Pornography Victims Police

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man arrested and charged after luring a young boy online to make child pornography: policeA man from Peterborough has been charged after allegedly sexually exploiting a youth.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Jogger allegedly sexually assaulted on west Toronto path; man chargedA man from Toronto has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a person jogging in the Junction Triangle area last week.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Man charged after allegedly sexually assaulting jogger on west Toronto pathA man from Toronto has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a person jogging in the Junction Triangle area last week.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Sudbury man charged in subway assault that left a 71-year-old man with serious injuriesA Sudbury man has been arrested after allegedly pushing another man to the ground shortly after he exited a subway train at Don Mills Station last week.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

49-year-old man dies in collision with tractor-trailer near PeterboroughA 49-year-old man died following a collision with a tractor-trailer east of Peterborough, Ont. on Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Toronto-area teacher charged after allegedly sexually assaulting student in private lessonsA teacher in York region has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a student enrolled in private music lessons.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »