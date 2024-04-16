Following a 4-0 win on Monday night against the Ottawa Senators, the New York Rangers not only clinched the top spot in the Metropolitan Division , but also the Presidents’ Trophy for the league’s best regular-season record.It is the fifth time in franchise history that the Rangers will finish with the most points in the NHL , and the first time since the 2014-15 season, coincidentally the last time the Blueshirts finished atop the division.

The Breadman leads the team with 48 goals and 118 points, 41 more points than the man who is second on Rangers in scoring, Vincent Trochek. Panarin is fourth in the NHL in scoring, just a few points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov . Despite being the best team in the league, history is not on the Rangers’ side. This is the 37th time the Presidents’ Trophy has been awarded since it was introduced for the 1985-86 season. Of the 36 teams to have taken home the trophy, only eight have gone on to lift Lord Stanely’s Cup.

