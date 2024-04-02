Major US Ports Reaching Capacity Limits, Private Credit Preferred by Insurers, Trump Bond Arranged by Supporter's Firm

Major US ports are reaching their capacity limits, according to a shipping veteran. The increase in trade and rising geopolitical risks have led to a surge in demand for shipping services, putting pressure on ports to handle larger volumes of cargo. Private credit has become the top choice for insurers managing $13 trillion in assets. Insurers are turning to private credit as a way to generate higher returns in a low-interest-rate environment.

The Trump administration has arranged a $175 million bond, with the support of a billionaire supporter's firm. The bond will be used to fund various infrastructure projects. Chilean firm WOM recently filed for bankruptcy, following a failed deal with JPMorgan. The bankruptcy filing came after a failed attempt to secure a deal with JPMorgan and a missed Easter payment. The Panama Canal is expected to take the rest of the year to recover from a drought. The drought has caused water levels to drop, limiting the canal's capacity to handle larger ships. Crypto venture capital firm Paradigm is in talks to raise over $750 million for a new fund. The firm aims to invest in blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. Endeavor Group, the parent company of talent agency WME, has agreed to a $13 billion buyout from private equity firm Silver Lake. The deal will allow Endeavor to expand its presence in the entertainment industry. Federal Reserve official Loretta Mester wants more inflation data before considering rate cuts. Mester believes that more data is needed to assess the impact of recent economic developments on inflation. A survey has found that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work'. The survey highlights the challenges faced by workers in Canada, including job insecurity and lack of career advancement. Financial experts suggest that it's time to start contributing to retirement savings plans. With the deadline for RRSP contributions approaching, experts recommend taking advantage of tax benefits and starting to save for retirement. As grocery prices rise and budgets tighten, reducing food waste has become a priority for many households. Financial commentator Dale Jackson suggests using tax tools to maximize investment returns. Jackson recommends using tax-efficient investment strategies to minimize taxes and maximize returns. Financial commentator suggests tapping into home equity as a source of retirement income. With rising housing prices, homeowners can consider using their home equity to supplement their retirement income. A study has found that using emojis in service transactions can increase tipping by up to 20%. The study suggests that using emojis can enhance customer satisfaction and increase the likelihood of receiving a higher tip

Chevron agrees to pay more than $13 million in fines for California oil spills

BCH Price Surges Ahead of Bitcoin Halving as InQubeta Nears $13 Million Raised in Crypto Presale

Private Credit Is Top Choice for Insurers Managing $13 Trillion

Russia's Crude Flows Fall Back as Major Ports Hit by Disruptions

Ports Sign Letter of Intent to Collaborate on Green Hydrogen Transport

