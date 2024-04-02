Major US Ports Are Pushing Capacity Limits, Shipping Veteran Says

Major US ports are reaching their capacity limits, according to a shipping veteran. The increase in shipping demand has put pressure on ports to handle larger volumes of cargo. This has led to congestion and delays in the supply chain.

The shipping industry is now looking for solutions to address this issue.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Russia's Crude Flows Fall Back as Major Ports Hit by DisruptionsShipments drop from the largest Baltic and Pacific export terminals

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Ports Sign Letter of Intent to Collaborate on Green Hydrogen TransportPort of Argentia and Hamburg Port Authority signed a Letter of Intent today to collaborate on the export and import of green hydrogen from Canada to Germany.

Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 54. / 59 Read more »

Shanghai Zhenhua denies posing cybersecurity risk to U.S. portsU.S. congressional committees questioned the Chinese state-owned company’s work on cranes bound for the United States

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Inept African Ports Miss Chance as Red Sea Attacks Reroute ShipsAfrica’s inefficient and aging ports are hampering the continent’s chances of capitalizing on a surge in ship traffic that’s avoiding attacks by Houthi rebels through the Red Sea, logistics experts said.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Chinese cranes in B.C. ports raise concerns after U.S. security probeChinese crane manufacturer ZPMC has a stronghold in B.C. container terminals; it's unclear what the Canadian government is doing about concerns raised by U.S. officials that extra communications devices have been found on the cranes in U.S. ports.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Chinese cranes in B.C. ports raise concerns after U.S. security probeChinese crane manufacturer ZPMC has a stronghold in B.C. container terminals; it's unclear what the Canadian government is doing about concerns raised by U.S. officials that extra communications devices have been found on the cranes in U.S. ports.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »