Major Construction Project to Begin on Fourth Avenue Flyover in Calgary

A major construction project is set to begin in downtown Calgary as the Fourth Avenue flyover undergoes a structural makeover. The project is expected to take 18 months to complete and will cost $12.5 million.

The bridge, which is nearly 42 years old, will be rehabilitated to extend its lifespan for another 35 years. Road closures will be in effect during the construction period.

