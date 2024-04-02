11-year-old boy killed in dog attack at south Edmonton home

The south Edmonton home where an 11-year-old boy was attacked and killed by two large dogs on Monday had been visited twice previously this year by Animal Control peace officers investigating other complaints of dog attacks. 'In 2024, Animal Control peace officers responded to two attack complaints isolated to inside the private residence,' a City of Edmonton spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

In the past year, animal control officers also responded to the same address for 'multiple barking complaints which resulted in warnings and one ticket,' the statement said

