Maine police ‘working 24/7’ to bring mass shooting suspect to justice, public safety commissioner vows

Maine’s public safety commissioner Mike Sauschuck said in a Friday update that authorities are growing “more and more concerned” for “every minute” that the search continues for Robert Card, who is suspected of killing 18 people in mass shootings in Lewiston earlier this week.

“That's why we're working 24/7 to bring this individual to justice and to try to bring some closure and overall safety to our communities,” Sauschuck said.

