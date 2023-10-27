Israeli military intensifies attacks on Gaza, expands ground operations after phone and internet connections cut

An Israeli army self-propelled howitzer is deployed at a position along the border with the Gaza Strip on Oct. 27, 2023.Israel’s military said on Friday that it was “expanding” ground operations in the Gaza Strip, almost exactly three weeks after Hamas militants launched a murderous attack on southern Israel.

Mobile phone and Internet connections with the strip were cut hours before the Israeli announcement of ground operations, and the Palestine Red Crescent Society said it had lost all contact with its teams on the ground in Gaza. The Globe and Mail was also unable to reach its contacts inside the densely populated strip.

Israeli troops, backed by tanks and helicopters, have staged several short incursions into Gaza in recent days, returning each time after their missions. Friday was the first time the military announced ground operations while the incursions were under way, and Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli troops had entered the city of Beit Hanoun, in the northeast of the strip, and the Bureij refugee camp, in the centre, and had been confronted by Hamas fighters using anti-tank weapons. headtopics.com

“Gaza has lost contact with the outside world amid reports of continuous, increased bombardment,” Lynn Hastings, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Palestine, wrote on her X account. “Phone lines/internet/mobile networks cut. Hospitals & humanitarian operations can’t continue without communications, energy, food, water, meds. Safety of civilians, incl health workers/journos/UN staff at grave risk. Wars have rules. Civilians must be protected.

The U.N. General Assembly passed a non-binding resolution calling for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” that was opposed by Israel, the U.S. and 12 others, while Canada abstained. A Canadian amendment to the resolution, which added a line saying the U.N. “unequivocally rejects and condemns the terrorist attacks by Hamas,” was defeated – to applause from parts of the chamber – after it failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority. headtopics.com

Read more:

globeandmail »

Israeli military says it can't guarantee journalists' safety in GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israeli military says it can't guarantee journalists' safety in GazaExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outsideDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified Israeli bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2. Read more ⮕

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outsideDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified Israeli bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2. Read more ⮕

Israeli air and ground strikes intensify in Gaza; internet collapse cuts territory off from outsideDEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Internet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified Israeli bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2. Read more ⮕

Israeli army says ground forces are 'expanding' activities in Gaza, where internet has collapsedInternet and phone services collapsed in the Gaza Strip under intensified bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from the outside world and each other, as Israel's military said it was 'expanding' its ground operations in the besieged territory. Read more ⮕