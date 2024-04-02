Kingston considers hosting pickleball competition after Quebec City declines

Pickleball Canada said the original host, Quebec City, declined, leaving more than 400 athletes in need of a space to air out their competitive spell. In a report set to be brought to council on Tuesday, the organization’s local branch insaid a potential bid to host the competition would require the use of the Bayridge Outdoor Racquet Courts.
If council votes in favour of bringing the competition back to the Limestone City, it will have to enter into an agreement with the Kingston Pickleball Club for the organization to use the outdoor courts. The report being tabled outlines that council would be required to change a policy allowing for public courts to be used specifically for the tournament in June.David Bussiere, pickleball director at the Kingston Racquet Centre, said having the tournament would be a good way to bring attention to the spor
