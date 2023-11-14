Ken Griffin Sees Miami Possibly Replacing NYC as Finance Capital

Hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin suggests that Miami could potentially replace New York City as the finance capital. Stocks and bonds rally as traders speculate that the Federal Reserve is done with interest rate hikes. The Toronto Stock Exchange sees a 1.6% increase due to strength in finance and base metals. The S&P 500 rises by 2% as bets on the 'Fed is done' narrative lower U.S. yields. The PGA Tour announces plans to offer equity ownership to players. The U.S.

Securities and Exchange Commission celebrates $5 billion in penalties after a year of cracking down on cryptocurrency. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, gains more support from Wall Street as its rally approaches 300%. Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai faces questioning about record-keeping practices at the Google Play trial. Investors are covering their short bets, leading to a rise in stock prices. The Canadian government extends the deadline for an underused housing tax. Surveys reveal that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate their salary. Many Canadians are reported to be 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress.' Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their counterparts in the United States

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYFACEOFF: 2023 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony2023 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Ken Hitchcock says ‘I was a demanding coach, and I was very proud of that’

Source: DailyFaceoff | Read more »

GLOBALNATİONAL: US Infant Mortality Rate Sees Largest Increase in Two DecadesThe infant mortality rate in the US rose by 3% last year, marking the largest increase in two decades, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Experts express concern over the reversal of a long-standing downward trend in infant mortality rates.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more »

KİTCONEWSNOW: Cryptocurrency Market Sees Profit-Taking as Traders Rotate into Promising Coins Traders in the cryptocurrency market took advantage of decreased volatility to secure profits from recent spikes and shifted their focus to coins with potential. Meanwhile, stock trading was mixed as investors awaited the release of the Consumer Price Index report.

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Vancouverites Divided on Mayor's Performance, Survey FindsA recent survey reveals that just over half of Vancouverites approve of the way Mayor Ken Sim is managing his duties, while 29% disapprove and 21% are undecided. The survey also highlights the lack of awareness among non-voters regarding the mayor's actions.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Yen Surges From Year’s Low as Traders Pin Move to Options ExpiryEmerging-Market Stocks Halt Declines as China Sentiment Improves. Markets today: Stock traders sitting on their hands before CPI. More Hedge Funds Are Shorting Oil as Negative Sentiment Spreads. Fed Supervisors Are Scrutinizing Banks’ Interest-Rate Risks, Barr Says. Washington DC’s Rating Outlook Lowered to Negative by Moody’s Days After US Cut. Mexico ETF Sees Best Week in 5 Years on Resilient Economy Bets. Thanksgiving Travel in US Set to Hit Post-Covid High. Argentina’s Inflation Hits 143% in Final Release Before Election. Ottawa Extends Deadline for Underused Housing Tax . Women Less Likely Than Men to Request a Raise, Negotiate Salary: Surveys . Many Canadians 'Uncomfortably Close to Broke': MNP. Many Canadians Stuck in 'Chaotic Whirlwind of Personal Finance Stress': Edward Jones. Canadian Tech Workers Make 46% Less Than US.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: More Hedge Funds Are Shorting Oil as Negative Sentiment SpreadsHedge funds are increasingly shorting oil due to negative sentiment. Fed supervisors are scrutinizing banks' interest-rate risks. Moody's has lowered Washington DC's rating outlook to negative. Mexico ETF sees best week in 5 years. Thanksgiving travel in the US is set to hit a post-Covid high. Argentina's inflation hits 143% before the election. Nvidia upgrades processor as rivals challenge its AI dominance. Sunak opens rift with Tory right by reviving centrist Cameron. Real estate investor faces SEC inquiry on WeWork offer. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax . Women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are facing financial stress. Canadian tech workers earn 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »