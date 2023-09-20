Vancouverites Divided on Mayor's Performance, Survey Finds

The City of Vancouver has had a new mayor for just over a year. When Research Co. and Glacier Media asked Vancouverites about the current state of affairs, just over half (51 per cent) approve of the way Ken Sim is managing his duties, while 29 per cent disapprove and 21 per cent are undecided.

Coming off a municipal election where turnout was tabled at a dismal 36 per cent, there are many residents of the city who may be active in discussing the issues that affect our lives but chose not to cast a ballot in October 2022. Non-voters are especially oblivious to the actions of the mayor, with 44 per cent of them saying they cannot rate his performance at this point. Sim’s approval rating sits at 73 per cent among Vancouverites who supported him last year and at 49 per cent among those who voted for then-incumbent mayor Kennedy Stewart. Satisfaction with Sim’s actions is lower – 34 per cent among those who cast ballots for other mayoral candidates, one of whom is banned from participating in local elections for failing to observe campaign finance rules

