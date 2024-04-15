Joly urges Israel not to retaliate against Iran's weekend attack

Joly to Israel : 'Take the win' in thwarting Iran 's weekend attack, don't retaliateFirst 2024 Canada carbon rebates will be deposited today for some Canadians'One of the greatest': Former prime minister Brian Mulroney commemorated at state funeral

'A sense of urgency': Sask. man accused of abducting daughter calls himself to the stand during trial Beijing authorities are investigating Sunday's Beijing's half-marathon after footage shared online showed three African runners appearing to slow down near the finish line to allow China's He Jie to overtake them and win.Sisay Lemma scorched the first half of the Boston Marathon course on Monday, setting a record pace to build a lead of more than half of a mile.

Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.Saskatchewan and the RCMP have inked a deal that would see the province fund hundreds more officers if Mounties can recruit to fill those positions.

Joly urges Israel to ‘take the win,’ not escalate after Iran’s attackJoly told reporters in Ottawa that while Canada and its allies support Israel's right to defend itself, they are also 'clearly pushing for a de-escalation.'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemns Iran’s attacks on IsraelMiddle East pushed closer to a region-wide war

Israel’s military chief says that Israel will respond to Iran’s weekend missile attackJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief said Monday that Israel will respond to Iran’s weekend missile strike, but did not immediately elaborate on when and how. Lt. Gen.

Israel’s military chief says that Israel will respond to Iran’s weekend missile attackJERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s military chief said Monday that Israel will respond to Iran’s weekend missile strike, but did not immediately elaborate on when and how. Lt. Gen.

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelIran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel.

