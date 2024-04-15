Grimes Apologizes for Technical Issues During Coachella Set

Canadian singer Grimes apologized to fans on Saturday after her Coachella set earlier that evening was beset by technical issues that caused her to scream into the microphone in frustration.
Grimes added in her apology that she “will personally organize all the files next week,” ahead of her performance at Coachella’s second weekend, and that there were some “good lessons learned.” Michael Gordon Jackson, the man on trial after being charged with contravention of a custody order for allegedly abducting his daughter in late 2021 to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, called himself to the stand Monday.The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.
Ottawa police say no suspects are being sought in the death of a teenager in an Ottawa park last Friday, but are offering few details on the circumstances of the incident.The National Capital Commission is providing a glimpse inside the gutted 24 Sussex Drive, more than a year after the heritage building along the Ottawa River was closed.Tim Hortons restaurants in Ottawa and Gatineau will begin testing plastic free, fibre hot beverage lids, the company announced on Monday.
She died living rough on the streets, but Olivia Clark's family said that image doesn't define her. Family members took part in a memorial marking the one-year anniversary of Olivia's passing on Monday morning.
