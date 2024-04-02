IRS Recovers Improperly Distributed Funds Under Employee Retention Credit

The IRS is making progress in recovering money distributed improperly under the Employee Retention Credit (ERC). The ERC was intended to help businesses retain employees during pandemic shutdowns but became a target for fraud. The IRS received $225 million from a voluntary disclosure program, with over 500 taxpayers participating. Another program allowed 1,800 businesses to withdraw unprocessed claims worth $251 million.

Additionally, the IRS has conducted audits on over 12,000 businesses, resulting in $572 million in assessments

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

B.C.’s unemployment drops, but opposition fears loss of private-sector jobsCredit rating agency raises concerns about B.C.’s financial trajectory, but maintains AA credit rating.

Source: TerraceStandard - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Immigrant retention program a 'positive' for Thunder Bay: chamberCharla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, said Thunder Bay has experienced a shrinking population due to aging and lack of growth in the last 20 years.

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

Man's credit score plummets due to old unpaid ticketRichard McGrath received a credit score alert last week, informing him that his credit score had unexpectedly dropped. He later discovered that an unpaid ticket from 2005 had resurfaced, causing his credit score to plummet. McGrath expressed frustration that the city had not contacted him about the ticket before it affected his credit score.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

With one month to tax deadline, IRS website visits surge and agency provides more helpNearly 380 million taxpayers visited the agency’s website last week, with many checking their refund status using the agency's Where's My Refund? tool.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

IIO investigating after cyclist seriously injured in crash with off-duty officer in LangfordIndependent and employee owned - local news stories, weather, sports, events and more

Source: CHEK_News - 🏆 59. / 55 Read more »

This Former Airline Employee's Viral Flight Hack Is Blowing Our MindsMonica Torres is a senior work/life reporter for HuffPost who writes about the workplace, management trends, career anxieties and the future of jobs. She is a 2016 member of Poynter's Diversity in Digital Leadership class. She is based in New York.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »