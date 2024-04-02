Craft brewers relieved as government caps tax increase

Originally, the tax was set to increase to 4.7 per cent, in connection with inflation. But last month, the government decided to cap it at 2 per cent – a welcome break for craft brewers. Paul Meek, the owner of Kichesippi Beer Company says he is relieved the federal government did not increase the tax past two per cent."I'm on the record in terms of not expecting this to happen and I'm very happy that it did.

" In Brockville, the 1000 Islands Brewery says the increase is much more manageable than the alternative. The brewery has expanded, and operates as a full restaurant, meaning it doesn’t purely rely on its alcohol sales."This is starting to kill us," said Richard Fox, who was shopping at the LCBO Monday afternoon. "I remember when I was 16, 17, 18, 19, and (a can of beer) would only cost you $0.5

