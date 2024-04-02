Investors Shouldn't Fully Rely on Economic Predictions, Says GenWealth Financial Advisor

With economic predictions varying about the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates ahead of the jobs data set to be released on Friday, GenWealth Financial Advisors' Scott Inman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why investors shouldn't always fully rely on economic predictions.

Inman acknowledges that economic predictions are"valuable to some degree"; however, he notes that basing an investment strategy solely on predictions is"a fool's errand," as they often turn out to be inaccurate. He advises investors to adopt a long-term strategy, suggesting"ten years and longer." Inman cautions that making"a drastic change" to one's investment strategy based on short-term predictions may lead investors"to do the wrong thing, at the wrong time, for the wrong reason."Host points out that investors frequently make decisions driven by emotions, stating:"Qe as humans want to be able to control our futur

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Investors cannot afford to not be in tech' stocks: financial advisorOne financial advisor says that although tech stocks are trading at high prices, investors need to have positions in the sector.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Sun Life Financial names Timothy Deacon as new chief financial officerTORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. has named Timothy Deacon as its new chief financial officer, effective April 8. Deacon joins the insurer from the Ontario...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Financial mythbusting 101: Don't get stuck on financial advice that doesn't ring trueTORONTO — Finance tips and advice that worked decades ago aren't always relevant in today's day and age.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Financial mythbusting 101: Don't get stuck on financial advice that doesn't ring trueTORONTO — Finance tips and advice that worked decades ago aren't always relevant in today's day and age.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Ontario regulator launches consumer tool to verify financial adviser credentialsOntario's financial services regulator is making it easier for consumers to verify the credentials of financial advisers and financial planners.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Canadians, parents shouldn’t worry about TikTok security review: industry ministerOTTAWA — The federal industry minister says Canadians shouldn’t worry about using TikTok, despite an ongoing national security review of the company.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »