High Demand and Soaring Prices for Accommodation Along the Path of Totality

Many regions along the path of totality have spent months—if not years—preparing for the additional visitors and money. Rochester , NY, for example, was expecting 300,000 to 500,000 visitors across the nine-county Greater Rochester region. Local businesses had a slate of specials and planned events the weekend leading up to the event, including eclipse-themed beers from local breweries and a three-day pass from the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

The area's tourism board said that some hotels have reported demand skyrocketing 1,200% for the four days leading up to April 8. So naturally, people looking to book accommodation in the center path of the 'Great American Eclipse' have seen rates soar and hotels sold out, with one hotel in Grayville, Illinois, advertising rooms for nearly 10 times their usual rate. In Buffalo, New York, where as many as a million visitors were expected to flock for a prime viewing spot, hotel and flight bookings were up four times from a similar time period last year. Amid the clamor for accommodation, one travel agency said it had been forced to rearrange lodging for more than 150 people after bookings made two years earlier at two Buffalo hotels were canceled.

