Henry Cavill to Become a Father: Actor Shares Exciting News

Your account is not active. We have sent an email to the address you provided with an activation link. Check your inbox, and click on the link to activate your account. Henry Cavill is donning a new role that doesn’t come with a cape but still makes him a hero in every sense—fatherhood!
The 40-year-old shared the exciting news while speaking with Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare. He revealed that his partner Natalie is also thrilled about embracing motherhood.“I’m very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I’m sure you’ll see much more of that,” Henry said after being asked about fatherhood.
“This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess,” Henry wrote in the caption.Natalie has also gushed over her beau on social media and was all praises when she shared a post in January about his film Argylle. The couple went Instagram official after Henry posted a picture of them, separated by a chessboard, and called the woman opposite him “my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie”Henry has opened up about fatherhood in the past, saying he wanted to be the kind of dad who chases after his kids. He also noted that he wanted to be a “fit and healthy dad” and doesn’t want to be “hobbling around.”
