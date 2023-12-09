Hatred of Western Civilization Stokes the Campus Antisemitism Crisis

The unspeakable brutality and depravity of the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel led to aggressive protests on college campuses. Liberal feminist groups were silent about the sexual abuse of Israeli women. Jewish students have been vilified and harassed by pro-Hamas mobs.





Israel-Hamas war: Ground forces battle Hamas near major hospitalIsraeli strikes pounded Gaza City overnight into Thursday as ground forces battled Hamas militants in dense urban neighborhoods near a hospital where tens of thousands of Palestinians are sheltering.

Israel-Hamas war: Ground forces battle Hamas near major hospitalCrowds of Palestinian families stretching as far as the eye could see walked out of Gaza City and surrounding areas toward the south Thursday to escape Israeli airstrikes and ground troops battling Hamas militants in dense urban neighborhoods. Others joined tens of thousands taking shelter at the city's biggest hospital, not far from the fighting.

Western feminists' response to Hamas attack on IsraelThe Oct. 7 genocidal Hamas/Islamic Jihad attack on Israel had the silver lining of producing moral clarity. Many western feminists showed support for Hamas, revealing their true colors.

Conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza ContinuesThe conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues, with casualties surpassing 11,000. Israel has retaliated with daily air and land strikes, while Hamas militants stormed into Israel, resulting in an estimated 1,200 deaths and 240 hostages. The ongoing conflict has led to a dire situation at Gaza's main hospital, where patients, including newborns, are dying due to a lack of fuel. Israel claims the hospital is being used as a headquarters for Hamas fighters, while Hamas denies this.

Racial and Religious Hatred in Construction IndustryEmployers in the construction industry must be prepared to respond to racial and religious hatred. Recent incidents of hate symbols in Canada and the United States have raised concerns. Lawsuits have been filed against Amazon and its contractors for failing to prevent the placement of nooses on worksites. An appeal ruling has expanded the definition of 'employer' under Occupational Health and Safety legislation.

Anti-Zionists Criticize Israeli Response to Hamas AttackAnti-Zionists criticize Israel's response to Hamas' unprovoked attack, claiming it violates international law. Hamas is accused of indoctrinating children in hatred towards Israel and carrying out a massacre of innocent Israelis.

