Anti-Zionists Criticize Israeli Response to Hamas Attack

Anti-Zionists attack Israel. Israel responds. Anti-Zionists assert, invariably, that the Israeli response violates international law. The criticism of the Israeli response to Hamas’ unprovoked Oct. 7 attack is no different. Unfounded claims, emanating from flawed sources, are given unearned credibility.Facts matter. Hamas is a genocidal Islamist terrorist group hellbent on wiping out Jews and sabotaging Arab-Israeli peace negotiations.

Hamas uses schools in Gaza to indoctrinate children in hatred towards Israel and the Jews, then trains them to become suicide bombers.At B’nai Brith Canada, we have repeatedly raised concerns about the hateful curricula used in Palestinian classrooms – something Canadians are unwittingly supporting through government aid to the United Nations Refugees and Works Agency, which funds many schools in the West Bank and Gaza. Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 carried out a grotesque massacre of some 1,400 innocent Israelis, with many others raped, tortured and critically maime

