Canadian Drivers Emphasize Importance of Winter Tires

Winter is getting closer, and as it does, we have to ask: have you changed your tires yet? Three-quarters of Canadian drivers say they think climate change is making it more important than ever to use winter tires, and more people are putting them on their vehicles than did last year., and while those folks obviously have a vested interest in getting you into a tire store, the fact remains that winter tires have advantages over all-seasons, including in snow and on cold, dry pavement.

In the survey, 81 per cent of drivers said that driving a vehicle equipped with winter tires has saved them from a crash or loss of control. Younger drivers aged 18 to 34 were most likely to believe this — 88 per cent of them, actually. But leaner times and financial pressures are leading 31 per cent to be “less likely to buy winter tires because of high living costs,” although 85 per cent felt they are an important investment even as the cost of living rise

