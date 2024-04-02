Goldman Unit Snaps Up Kennedy Lewis Stake in Private Credit Bet

Goldman Sachs Asset Management has acquired a stake in Kennedy Lewis Investment Management, a private credit investment firm. The deal is part of Goldman's strategy to expand its presence in the private credit market.

Kennedy Lewis specializes in distressed debt and special situations investments. The acquisition will allow Goldman to offer its clients access to Kennedy Lewis' expertise in these areas.

