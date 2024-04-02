Mitch White's Performance Since Joining the Jays

Mitch White is a 29-year-old right-handed pitcher who came to us in a trade from the Dodgers on August 2nd, 2022. We sent Moises Brito and Nick Frasso to LA for him and Alex De Jesus. I was a fan of Nick Frasso, so I wasn’t thrilled with the trade. Frasso is now 25 and ranked #97 on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects list. He spent most of 2023 in Double-A and made four starts at Triple-A at the end of the season. In 25 starts, he had a 3.77 ERA, 31 walks, and 107 strikeouts in 93 innings.

Brito pitched in the Dominican Summer League. De Jesus played in Vancouver last year, playing short and third, and he hit .248/.340/.466. Mitch? He has pitched in 20 games since coming to the Jays, with a 7.60 ERA in 55.2 innings. He’s had 23 walks and 44 strikeouts. Last year, he pitched mainly in Buffalo, with a 5.19 ERA in 59 innings. Last year, he threw a cutter to add to his four-seam fastball, curve and slider. He’s been a different pitcher this spring, throwing much harde

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



bluebirdbanter / 🏆 56. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Better Know Your Blue Jays 40-Man: Mitch WhiteMitch White is a 29-year-old right-handed pitcher who came to us in a trade from the Dodgers on August 2nd, 2022. We sent Moises Brito and Nick Frasso to LA for him and Alex De Jesus. I was a fan...

Source: bluebirdbanter - 🏆 56. / 59 Read more »

UFC Fight Night 239 Highlight Video: Thiago Moises Stops Mitch Ramirez With Leg KicksThiago Moises stopped Mitch Ramirez with leg kicks early in the third round.

Source: sherdogdotcom - 🏆 66. / 51 Read more »

Mitch McConnell Urges Courts To Ignore New Rules Meant To Prevent 'Judge-Shopping'Paul Blumenthal is a senior reporter with the HuffPost Politics team based in Washington, D.C. He covers courts, elections, political economy and political history.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Nancy Pelosi Calls Mitch McConnell's Trump Endorsement 'Very, Very Sad'Sara Boboltz is a reporter for HuffPost based in New York City. She can be reached at sara.boboltzhuffingtonpost.com.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

Toronto Maple Leafs place Mitch Marner on long-term injured reserveMarner has been out of the lineup since March 7.

Source: DailyFaceoff - 🏆 25. / 68 Read more »

Mitch Marner coy on his injury, remains sidelined with other Leafs for Sabres gameExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »