Mitch White's Performance Since Joining the Jays

Mitch White is a 29-year-old right-handed pitcher who came to us in a trade from the Dodgers on August 2nd, 2022. We sent Moises Brito and Nick Frasso to LA for him and Alex De Jesus. I was a fan of Nick Frasso, so I wasn’t thrilled with the trade. Frasso is now 25 and ranked #97 on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects list. He spent most of 2023 in Double-A and made four starts at Triple-A at the end of the season. In 25 starts, he had a 3.77 ERA, 31 walks, and 107 strikeouts in 93 innings.
Brito pitched in the Dominican Summer League. De Jesus played in Vancouver last year, playing short and third, and he hit .248/.340/.466. Mitch? He has pitched in 20 games since coming to the Jays, with a 7.60 ERA in 55.2 innings. He’s had 23 walks and 44 strikeouts. Last year, he pitched mainly in Buffalo, with a 5.19 ERA in 59 innings. Last year, he threw a cutter to add to his four-seam fastball, curve and slider. He’s been a different pitcher this spring, throwing much harde
