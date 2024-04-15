Golden Knights Rally to Defeat Avalanche in Overtime

LAS VEGAS — Tomas Hertl scored a power-play goal 1:23 into overtime, and the Vegas Golden Knights rallied from three goals down to defeat the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday.

The Avalanche scored twice on their first seven shots on goal. Colton snuck in a shot from just above the goal line that trickled past Hill, and Makar scored from the slot. Colorado held the Knights to six shots on goal in the first period.ST. LOUIS — Jordan Kyrou, Brayden Schenn and Nathan Walker scored in the third period, leading St. Louis to a victory over Seattle.Jared McCann scored a goal for the Kraken and Joey Daccord made 25 saves as his record slipped to 18-18-11.

Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina , which stayed alive in the race for the Metropolitan Division title. Sebastian Aho added an empty-netter, and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists. Dylan Guenther had two goals, and Alex Kerfoot, Matias Maccelli and Josh Doan also scored for Arizona, which was swept in the three-game season series with the Flames. Clayton Keller had two assists.

