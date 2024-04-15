Oil Futures Unaffected by Iran's Attack on Israel

-- Oil futures were barely moved by Iran ’s unprecedented attack on Israel , with traders attributing the lackluster price action to expectations that the conflict would remain contained. As Israel weighs its response to the assault, here’s what market watchers are saying about the outlook:“We estimate that oil prices already reflect a $5-to-$10-a-barrel risk premium from downside risks to supply,” before the weekend attacks by Iran , Goldman Group Sachs Inc.
“In such a scenario, we think the risk to oil is not insignificant given the Iranian seizure of the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz that preceded the missile and drone attacks,” the analysts said. Still, “if Israel stands down or carries out a de minimis response, it seems that Iran might very well take the opportunity to return this war to the shadows.
