Gold Hits Record as Silver Surges on Outlook for Fed Rate Cuts

Gold prices reached a record high as silver also surged due to expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Asian stocks are expected to fall as optimism for rate cuts diminishes. TSMC had to evacuate its production lines after a major earthquake in Taiwan. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake shook buildings in Taipei. The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Mary Daly, stated that three rate cuts are a reasonable baseline for 2024.
The US Steel Union rejected a letter from Nippon Steel, calling it a meaningless piece of paper. Shares of Canadian telecom companies dropped following notes from BMO on Rogers, BCE, and Quebecor. The US canceled its latest oil reserve refill plan due to high prices. Utah transportation firm Savage is exploring a stake sale. A survey found that nearly half of Canadians feel stuck at work. Experts suggest shifting parked RRSP contributions into drive. As grocery prices rise and budgets tighten, food waste is no longer an option. Financial commentator Dale Jackson recommends using tax tools to keep more money invested. It is also suggested to tap into home equity for retirement income. A study found that using emojis in service transactions can increase tipping by up to 30%
