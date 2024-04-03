Asian shares fall as earthquake raises concerns about chip-making industry

Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Wednesday as U.S. yields held near four-month highs, while a powerful earthquake in the region raised concerns about possible disruptions to the vital chip-making industry. Markets are also pondering the risk of slower rate cuts ahead of U.S. data and an appearance by the world's most powerful central banker later in the day. Oil extended its ascent, while gold prices hit another a record high.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1%, after a 20% blockbuster rally in the first quarter.Taiwan's shares skidded 0.8% after a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 rocked Taipei, the capital, sparking a tsunami warning for the islands of southern Japan and the Philippine

