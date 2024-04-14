G7 Leaders Condemn Iran's Attack on Israel

OTTAWA — Iran 's weekend attack on Israel marks a further step toward destabilization of the Middle East and risks provoking"an uncontrollable regional escalation ," leaders from Canada and the other G7 countries said Sunday after convening by video conference.
U.S. President Joe Biden earlier said he would convene the meeting to co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to an attack he described as brazen. “These attacks demonstrate yet again the Iranian regime’s disregard for peace and stability in the region," Trudeau said in a statement released shortly after the offensive got underway."We support Israel's right to defend itself and its people from these attacks."
The Israeli military's spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Iran fired scores of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles — with the vast majority intercepted outside Israel’s borders. He said warplanes intercepted over 10 cruise missiles alone, also outside Israeli airspace. In the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the current conflict, Iran-backed militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others. The subsequent Israeli offensive in Gaza has caused widespread devastation and killed over 33,000 people, according to local health officials.
