G7 Leaders Condemn Iran's Attack on Israel

OTTAWA — Iran 's weekend attack on Israel marks a further step toward destabilization of the Middle East and risks provoking"an uncontrollable regional escalation ," leaders from Canada and the other G7 countries said Sunday after convening by video conference.

U.S. President Joe Biden earlier said he would convene the meeting to co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to an attack he described as brazen. “These attacks demonstrate yet again the Iranian regime’s disregard for peace and stability in the region," Trudeau said in a statement released shortly after the offensive got underway."We support Israel's right to defend itself and its people from these attacks."

The Israeli military's spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said Iran fired scores of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles — with the vast majority intercepted outside Israel’s borders. He said warplanes intercepted over 10 cruise missiles alone, also outside Israeli airspace. In the Oct. 7 attack that sparked the current conflict, Iran-backed militants from Hamas and Islamic Jihad killed 1,200 people in Israel and kidnapped 250 others. The subsequent Israeli offensive in Gaza has caused widespread devastation and killed over 33,000 people, according to local health officials.

G7 Iran Israel Attack Destabilization Middle East Regional Escalation

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BurnabyNOW_News / 🏆 14. in CA

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canada and other G7 nations 'strongly condemn' Iran's attack on IsraelCanada and other G7 countries convened on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel and to prevent a wider regional escalation.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Canada, other G7 leaders condemn Iran attack in meeting convened by BidenU.S. President Joe Biden convened the Group of Seven leaders on Sunday to coordinate a rebuke to Iran for its unprecedented and largely unsuccessful aerial attack on Israel

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

G7 countries condemn Iran attack, express solidarity with IsraelCanada and other G7 countries come together to condemn Iran's aerial attack on Israel and prevent further escalation in the region.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Statement from G7 leaders after Iran's attack on IsraelExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Statement from G7 leaders after Iran's attack on IsraelExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Iran's state-run news agency says Iran has fired ballistic missiles at targets inside IsraelIran says it has launched ballistic missiles as part of its attack targeting Israel.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »